Martin Edwin Twardowski

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.