Mary Lou Woodruff
LOLITA — There will be a Funeral Service today, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lolita Baptist Church to honor the life of Mary Lou Woodruff with Gary Thedford and Scott Talbert officiating, interment will follow at Red Bluff Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
