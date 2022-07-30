Mary M. (Rippamonti) Hood
INEZ — Mary M. (Rippamonti) Hood, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, August 1, 2022 from 5-7pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10am at St Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at Wood High Cemetery.
