Milledean Kolinek
Albrecht
GOLIAD — Milladean Albrecht, 88 of Goliad, passed peacefully from this earth, Thursday, July 28th. Funeral service will be at 10AM, Tuesday, August 2nd at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market Street in Goliad. Burial will follow at St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery in Weesatche. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
