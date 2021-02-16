Monica Lee Renken
HALLETTSVILLE — Moncia L. Renken, 38 passed away Friday February 12, 2021. Prayer Service will be 6 pm. Tuesday at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Funeral Service 1 pm. Wednesday at Faith Family Church in Hallettsville, Tx burial to follow at City Cemetery. Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361.293-5656
