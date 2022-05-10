Myrtle Wilson
EL CAMPO — Myrtle Nunn Wilson, 94, of El Campo, passed away May 7, 2022. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. Graveside services begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna. www.triskafuneralhome.com
