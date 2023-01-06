Nancy Lea Melton
EDNA — Nancy Lea Melton, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the age of 63. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Visit www.oaklawnfhednatx.com to read the complete obituary.
