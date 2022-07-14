Nancy Oldham Howard

A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 12pm to 4pm in the fellowship hall. Casual attire requested.
Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Updated: July 14, 2022 @ 3:04 am
