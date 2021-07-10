Nancy W. Baker
PORT LAVACA — Nancy W. Baker, 73, of Port Lavaca, passed away at home on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 12-2 p.m., immediately followed by Funeral Service at 2 p.m., all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
