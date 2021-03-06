Nellie Mae Sanders Zacek Zetka
EDNA — Nellie went to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Please join the family in honoring her life on Sunday, March 7th at 3:pm at Trinity Full Gospel Church, 514 Dugger St. Edna, TX with Pastor Joe Ramon officiating. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
