Nicholas Ryan Moore
VICTORIA — Nicholas Moore passed away January 8, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Jan. 15, 2022 from 2-4 pm in the Reception Center at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
