Norma L. Rodriguez
PORT LAVACA — Visitation will be Wednesday, November 3rd from 5-7 pm immediately followed by rosary at 7, all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services 10 am Thursday, November 4th at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, immediately followed by burial in Port Lavaca Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
