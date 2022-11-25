DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
JOHNSON, JO ANN, 78, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
NEIGHBORS, EARLEE, 98, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
VALIS, EDWARD, 80, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Regional final berth at stake for long-time rivals
- Thankful business owner gives back to Victoria, 500 times over
- Gobblers attempt to continue playoff run
- Deadly crash emphasizes dangerous season on Texas roads
- Edna's Mitchell, Blanco's Dixon renew friendly rivalry in regional semifinals
- 2 killed in 2-vehicle crash, one person unidentified
- Calhoun preps for undefeated Boerne
- Area Football Playoff Previews
- Correction: Passenger incorrectly identified as driver in crash report
- Home burglary Monday on Westwood Drive
Commented
- Esther Tilley (2)
- Robert Nevlud, Sr. (1)
- Greg Garcia (1)
- Alicia R Torres (1)
- Cynthia Guajardo Streckfus (1)
- Warren Harvey White (1)
- Mary Bush (1)
- Dian Lynn Johnson (1)
- Debra D. Zaiontz (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.