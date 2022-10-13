DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
BONE, RUTH, 95, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
RANGEL, AMANCIO, 90, of Victoria, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
