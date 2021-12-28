Olive "Bitty" Bell Crain
A celebration of her life (delayed because of the Covid pandemic restrictions) 1:00 on Wednesday, December 29 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3001 Miori Lane. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be recorded and available on the St. Francis Episcopal Church Facebook page, available January 1st. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
