Thompson Barrios
Oralia “Lalie”
Thompson Barrios
Thompson Barrios
LOLITA — The family of Lalie would like to invite you to join them in Celebrating her life on Saturday, July 30, 2022, beginning at 1:00 pm at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Vanderbilt with Father Owusu Boateng Johnson officiating. Services have been entrusted to Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
