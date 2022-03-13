Patrick Mark Woods
EDNA — Patrick M. Woods, of Edna, Texas, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at the age of 67. Services will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Visit www.oaklawnfhednatx.com to read the complete obituary.
