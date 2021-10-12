Patsy Storz
EDNA — There will be a Visitation and Funeral Service on Thursday, October 14, 2021, visitation beginning at 9:30 am. followed by Funeral Service at 10:30 am at First United Methodist Church in Edna with Pastor Kelli Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Victoria. Service have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
