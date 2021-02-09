Pearlene McNary Mathis
CUERO — Pearlene Mathis, 75, of Cuero died February 2, 2021. A public viewing will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, TX. Viewing will resume Friday, February 12, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel followed by graveside services at Thomaston Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
