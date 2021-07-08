Ramiro Garcia, Sr.
VICTORIA — Ramiro Garcia, Sr., went to be with the Lord July 2, 2021 at the age of 48. Visitation on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 6-8 pm with rosary at 7 pm at Grace Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 9 am at Our Lady of Sorrows. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
