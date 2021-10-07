Ramon O. Velez, Sr.
PORT LAVACA — Ramon O. Velez Sr., 93, of Port Lavaca passed away October 2, 2021. Funeral services will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Words of comfort or a special memory may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
