Randall P. Smith
PORT LAVACA — Please join us Saturday, November 21st at 1:30pm at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca for a celebration of the life of Randall P. Smith, Jr. Randy passed away on June 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Randy and Patsy Smith to C.A.S.A. Visit texascasa.org
