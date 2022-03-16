Raul Alvarez
VICTORIA — Raul Alvarez passed away March 13, 2022 at the age of 59. Visitation will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a funeral service on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
