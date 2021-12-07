Raynard Buckner
VICTORIA — Raynard Buckner, age 59, departed this life to the embrace of the Lord on Monday, November 29, 2021. He was born on October 19, 1962. All services Wednesday, December 08, in the chapel of Tracy’s MJ Santellana Funeral Directors in Victoria, 107 W. River, visitation 1pm-2pm, funeral 2pm. Tracy’s MJ Santellana FD (361) 582-0858.
