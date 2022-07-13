Rebecca Amejorado Flores
PORT LAVACA — Final viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Port Lavaca Cemetery. www.richardsoncolonial.com.
