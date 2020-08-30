Rita Mae Whitener
PORT LAVACA — Port Lavaca - Rita Mae Whitener, 93, of Port Lavaca passed away August 25, 2020. Please visit www.richardsoncolonial.com to view service information and leave words of comfort for the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (17)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- A Culture of Deceit (6)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens (1)
- Port Lavaca family mourns loss of toddler who 'put a smile on everybody's face' (1)
- Crossroads officials begin conversations about bringing psych unit to Victoria (1)
- Will you go to the free COVID-19 testing this week? (1)
- Letter: Trump is not the Gipper (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.