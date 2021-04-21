Robert Ahrens
VICTORIA — Robert Ahrens, 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 21st from 12-1pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with funeral services to begin at 1pm. Burial will follow to Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
