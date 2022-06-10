Robert “Bob” A.
Bianchi Sr.
VICTORIA — Visitation will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with interment immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery with full Military Honors. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
