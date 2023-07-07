Robert ‘Bob’ Korczynski

Victoria Advocate Obituary Submissions
For funeral homes:
Submitting obituaries is easy through our online service. Through this service, you will be able to compose a notice, add a photo or graphic and present a proof and cost to the family while you are meeting with them. This service also allows you to place an obituary in multiple publications at once.
For families placing the obituary - click here:
If you have any questions you may email us at obits@vicad.com seven days a week, or give us a call at (361) 575-6356 on weekdays during working hours. A staff member will call you once we receive the notice.
All notices submitted will be available for viewing in print and on our website. Deadline for all notices is 2 p.m. the day before publication.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.