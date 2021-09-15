Roger Johnson
VICTORIA — With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our father, Roger Johnson, 59 of Victoria, Saturday, August 28, 2021. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service, September 18th at 11:30AM at the CWV Hall, 1007 S. Main St. in Victoria. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals (31)
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (18)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (9)
- Rep. Cloud talks to students at STJ visit (8)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (8)
- Syndicated Column: A revival of horse sense? (7)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (5)
- Letter: A person must have 'standing' to sue (3)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Manuel Caballero III (1)
- Mary Maebeth Linney (1)
- Letter: If column was meant as satire, it failed (1)
- Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday (1)
- Student photographer discovers passion in nature and sports (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Victoria residents escape the Labor Day heat in Patriot Park (1)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- Gonzales County Sheriff who died of COVID-19 remembered as 'gentle giant' (1)
- Victoria Stroman graduate leaves impact on game (1)
- Kianna Stevens receives scholarship (1)
- Southside affordable housing development one step closer to being built (1)
- Do you feed stray kitties? (1)
- Guest column: Are you certain, the power of noticing (1)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans (1)
Online Poll
Did you prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.