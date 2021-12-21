Ronald Joseph Jaschke
VICTORIA — Ronald Jaschke, 70, of Victoria passed away on Fri., Dec. 17, 2021. A visitation for Ronnie will be held Mon., Dec. 20, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will occur Tue., Dec. 21, 2021 at 10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens. For more information, please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
