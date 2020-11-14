Rose Aparicio

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.