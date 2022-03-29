Rosita M Hernandez
VICTORIA — Rosita M. Hernandez, 82, passed away Fri., March 25th, 2022. Visitation will be held Thurs., March 31st, from 6 to 8PM with a Rosary to begin at 7PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Service will be held on Fri., April 1, 2022 at 1PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St. in Victoria with Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lolita man dies in head-on collision
- Nairn promoted to AD/head football coach at Industrial
- Blotter: Truck stolen from Victoria dealership
- McIver resigning as AD/football coach at Weimar
- Pumping up port, economy: Max Midstream pipeline project could be boon or bust for Port of Victoria
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say
- East, West golf teams challenged at district tourney
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Area soccer pairings
Commented
- Beto (29)
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Goliad parents say school district failing to address racist bullying (3)
- Advocate's new editor will focus on local, local, local (3)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Shoreline Church: Victoria resident sends letter from Poland amid conflict in Ukraine (1)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Stellar women of the Crossroads: 4 leaders who have made a local impact (1)
- Commissioners court to discuss replacing mobile radios throughout county (1)
- Eloy Barraza (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.