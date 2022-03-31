Rosita M. Hernandez
VICTORIA — Rosita M. Hernandez, 82, passed away Fri., March 25th, 2022. Visitation will be held Thurs., March 31st, from 6 to 8PM with a Rosary to begin at 7PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Service will be held on Fri., April 1, 2022 at 1PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St. in Victoria with Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Beto (29)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (2)
- Do you not hear what I'm saying? (2)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Goliad parents say school district failing to address racist bullying (3)
- Commissioners court to discuss replacing mobile radios throughout county (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.