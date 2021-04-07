Rudy C. Leos
VICTORIA — Rudy C. Leos, 57, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, April 7th at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
