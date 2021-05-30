Ruth Botard Kane
HALLETTSVILLE — Ruth Botard Kane, 92; Funeral Service (it is up to the attendees, if they want to wear masks): 12 noon, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, TX; with Visitation starting at 10 am. Officiant: Rev Dwight Reagan. Memorials: Donor’s Choice. Burial: Willow Creek Cemetery, Vienna, TX. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Remember Jan 6, 2021 (6)
- Letter: Election audit is intriguing, not conspiracy theory (6)
- Mary Scott Stockton (4)
- Design ideas for Victoria's Riverside Park discussed by City Council, Parks Commission (4)
- Letter: President Biden’s Green Initiative is anything but Green (3)
- Letter: The concept of "active bystanders" and law enforcement (2)
- Letter: After meeting with Zinc Resources, Crescent Valley resident supports facility coming to Port of Victoria (2)
- Crossroads law enforcement, firearm instructors weigh in on permitless carry proposal (2)
- Immigrants detained after Victoria County bailout, authorities say (2)
- Downtown Victoria Art Walk to attract fun-loving art enthusiasts (2)
- Victoria County Court Commissioners to consider funding for airport, Sheriff's Office at Mondays meeting (1)
- Community leader continues to advocate for needs of southside neighbors (1)
- 'They're really bad out there': How Victoria County limits mosquito populations (1)
- Letter: Reader responds to anti-abortion article (1)
- New details emerge about investigation into Victoria woman's death (1)
- Victoria port officials plan to move forward with Zinc Resources facility (2)
- Bread Crumbs: The cure for our cancel culture (1)
- School removes senior memorial to deceased classmates (1)
- 14 games rooms, 4 residences in Victoria searched in multiagency operation (1)
- God offers peace in tumultuous times (1)
- Facial coverings no longer required at City of Victoria facilities (1)
- Yoakum man in 2019 murder case sentenced to 50 years in prison (1)
- East valedictorian plans to focus life on animals (1)
- Guest column: 'I experienced a little piece of Heaven right here on Earth' (1)
- Peggy Joan Hickman (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.