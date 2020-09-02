Ruth Darlene Mueller
CUERO — Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, 9 AM, at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10 AM, at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Hochheim Prairie Hermann Sons Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- A Culture of Deceit (7)
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (17)
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (2)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
- Letter: Trump administration has nothing to do with the Postal Service issues (1)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens (1)
- In Good Company:: Moten installed as president of VPEN (1)
- Crossroads officials begin conversations about bringing psych unit to Victoria (1)
- Letter: Trump is not the Gipper (1)
Online Poll
Do you use the Victoria landfill?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.