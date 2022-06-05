Ryan Paul Green
VICTORIA — Ryan Paul Green, 13, passed from this earth, Monday, May 30, 2022. Visitation Sunday, June 5th 6PM-8PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Funeral Service 10:00AM, Monday, June 6th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Thoughts and memories shared online www.gracefuneralhome.net
