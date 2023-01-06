Salvador Almeda
Mendoza
Mendoza
GANADO — There will be a Visitation and Funeral Mass today at Assumption Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by Rosary at 9:30 am, and Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 am with Father Greg Korenek officiating. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, please visit www.slavikfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
