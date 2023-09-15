Sandra Lee Tristan Gutierrez
SAN JUAN — Sandra passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The family will honor her with a Funeral Service on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 2:pm to 4:pm with Rosary being recited at 3:pm at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Kevin Petrash officiating. Please visit: www.slavikfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
