DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
SPARKMAN, CLARA, 82, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
CALHOUN COUNTY
SWAIM, WILLIAM “BILL”, 82 of Port Lavaca, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
