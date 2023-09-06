DEATH NOTICE
KINDER, Carol M., 72, of Victoria, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
RISINGER, KENNETH, 70, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Victoria, 361-573-4341.
