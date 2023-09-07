DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
PEREZ, LUCIANO, 82, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
STRELOW, DARIAN, 15, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
DEWITT COUNTY
GARCIA, YNOCENCIO “CHENCHO”, 80, of Yorktown, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Services are pending ith Finch Funeral Chapel of Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.