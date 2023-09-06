Severo Garza Jr.
YORKTOWN — Severo Garza Jr., 69, of Yorktown passed away Aug. 25, 2023. Visitation 4-7 pm Fri. Sept. 8, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 10 am Sat. Sept. 9, 2023 at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Yorktown. Interment to follow at San Luis Catholic Cemetery. You may sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.