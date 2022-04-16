Sharon Ann Franklin
GOLIAD — Sharon Ann Franklin, 63, passed away on April 10, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, April 18, 2022 from 8AM-10AM at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, Texas. A Going Home Celebration will be at 10:30 AM at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. Burial to follow at 12:30 PM at Saint Rose Cemetery in Beeville, Texas.
