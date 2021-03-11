Socorro P. Pena
CUERO — Visitation will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm with Funeral Mass to begin at 1:00 pm with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Culture War (8)
- Letter: Abbott's decision on rescinding mask mandate and opening all businesses is shocking (5)
- Letter: Pro-hunting advocate is dismayed by youth hunting program in Riverside Park (5)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (3)
- Letter: Reader disappointed by choice of column (3)
- UPDATED: Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy dies unexpectedly Friday evening (2)
- Victoria officials concerned over Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate and business capacity limits (2)
- 2021 Queen Victoria court is chosen (2)
- Letter: Thank you to Victoria County Health Department and volunteers who are distributing vaccines (1)
- Masks will be required in Victoria-run buildings after state mandate is lifted (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever been arrested and jailed?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.