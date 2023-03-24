Stanley Price
YOAKUM — Stanley Price, 84, passed away March 21, 2023. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Thiele Cooper. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with burial at Pleasantville Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
