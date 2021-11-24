Steven M. Thompson
VICTORIA — Steven M. Thompson entered into rest on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the age of 63. He was born August 30, 1958 in Victoria, TX to the late Marshall and Martha Louise Thompson, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Hobbs, officiating. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
