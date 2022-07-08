Steven Randall McBride
SEGUIN — Steven R. McBride, 39 of Seguin, passed away July 7, 2022. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm, Friday, July 8, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon. Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon. Interment will follow at the Leesville Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at finchfuneralchapels.com 830 582-1521.
