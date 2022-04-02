Summie L. Thomas
VICTORIA — On Saturday, April 2, there will be a 10 a.m., Visitation and 11 a.m. Celebration of Life Service for Summie L. Thomas, at L.E. Meador Encampment Ground, 210 Nash Street in Cuero. Burial, Noble Cemetery. Tracy’s M.J. Santellana (361) 582-0858.
